Ghana: Takyi Upbeat Ahead of Professional Debut

Ghanaian boxer and bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi is optimistic about emerging victorious over his nemesis, KamarudeenBoyefio when they go head-to-head in a super lightweight contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena on April 15.

Takyi, who is eager to mark his debut pro bout, believes the Easter Friday showdown provides him an opportunity to prove himself as one who will take the world by storm in the next two years.

The duo have been engaged in a war of words ahead of their much anticipated super lightweight bout dubbed 'Bazooka Night'.

Butas Takyisounds very confident of starting his professional career on a winning note, his opponent, Boyefio who has fought 20 bouts with 11 wins and nine defeats wants to 'mute' the young boxer.

Briefing the media, yesterday, at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra, Takyi said he did expect a tough contest against an experienced boxer in Boyefio when they slug it out on April 15.

"I want to prove to the world that I'm the best from the amateur level and I will replicate same at the professionals. I boxed at the amateur and professional level and I don't care if Boyefio is a professional or not.

"My only senior at the professional level is Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey. Once he is still boxing, the ring will determine. If I were Boyefio, I would not honour this bout because i will be the toughest opponent he has ever met", he said.

Takyi urged his fans to come in their numbers as he promises a night of victory.

In other bouts, Moses AdjeiSelvi would fight SanitorAgbenya in a Super Bantamweight contest.

In the super featherweight, Ezekiel Annan will face Nathaniel Nukpe whileIssahInusah and Abubakar Mustapha will battle it out in a light heavyweight contest.

Others are Derrick Quaye versus Daniel Quaye for the super lightweight contest and Michael Decardi Nelson. Dennis Nyarko will fight in abantam weight contest.