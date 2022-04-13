Ghana: Coca-Cola Adjudged Ultimate Winner At 6th Ghana Beverage Awards

Coca-Cola last Friday emerged winner in the sixth edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA).

The company took the Product of the Year category which catapulted it as the overall winner in the 2021 edition of the GBA.

Coca-Cola beat beverage brands such as Vitamilk, Alomo Bitters, Blue Skies Fruit, Bel Aqua Active and Verna Natural Mineral Water to emerge winner in the keenly contested Product of the Year category.

Other companies and beverages awarded on the night included Liberty Industries Ventures' KpooKeke and Twellium Industrial Company's Rush Energy Drink.

Receiving the award, Corporate Affairs Director for West Africa Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Bethel Yeboah, expressed gratitude to the organisers and the GBA Committee for recognising their hardwork for the year under review."

"It is truly a great honour to receive this award. We are excited about this achievement. On behalf of the management of The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, I say 'thank you to all whose contribution have made this possible. To our cherished consumers, we are especially grateful for your loyalty and patronage which has brought us this far," he said.

Mr Yeboah continued "For us at The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, this is a clarion call for us in many ways as the awards goes to fan aflame the spirit of innovation within us so we can continue to stand tall in providing Ghanaians with the needed refreshment and nutrition."

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMA, Ernest Boateng, congratulated Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited for grabbing the topmost award while lauding all stakeholders for supporting the awards scheme.

"It truly feels like yesterday when the first edition of the GBA was held in 2016. Being in the sixth year, we believe as organisers that GBA has indeed come a long way. Undoubtedly, the successes chalked over the years could not have been possible without the support of our stakeholders and industry players whose participation and interest in seeing that GBA grows to the level where it will be widely known locally, in the sub-region and internationally knows no boundaries," he said.

This year's GBA was on the theme 'Inspiring Excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry.'

He said in the last six years, the awards scheme had been instrumental in shining a spotlight on the local beverage industry, while promoting both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

It has remained a force to reckon with through its contribution to ensuring that beverage-manufacturing companies were compliant with the highest standards of practice in the production and delivery of their products.

The GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Consumer Protection Agency, Food Research Institute under CSIR, Perception Management International, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.