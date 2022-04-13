Ghana: GFA, UEFA Assist to Host 4-Nation U-17 Tournament

12 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association through the support of UEFA Assist will later this month hold a four nation U-17 tournament in Accra.

The tournament which is scheduled for April 20-28, 2022, will feature host Ghana, Togo and a yet to be named teams from Europe.

The Black Starlets will represent Ghana in the tournament as part of the build up to the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Coach Samuel Fabin and his side will use the mini tournament to strategize for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations that comes off in Cape Coast in June this year.

The Black Starlets have been preparing for the two competitions since December, 2021.

