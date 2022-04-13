Ghana: Temporary Homes for Appiatse Explosion Victims Ready May 1

The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team says it is working around the clock to provide temporary accommodation for the Appiatse explosion victims at Odumase by May 1, this year.

It said work was progressing on the refurbishment of more than 40 buildings owned by Future Global Resources Limited to pave way for the resettlement of the victims, whose lives in tents have been made more difficult due to current heavy rains.

A statement issued by Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Team, Benito Owusu Bio, expressed the government's concern about this situation and comforted them.

"The people of Appiatse have demonstrated admirable resilience so far as we work with them to rebuild their township.

The impact of the heavy downpour, however, is an additional challenge and we wish to encourage them to take heart.

The statement said the team anticipated that rainfall beginning in the March-April period would make remaining in tents untenable and had since February been working on the temporary accommodation.

In the meantime, it said, the team was working with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), to provide immediate interventions like replacement of destroyed tents and delivery of warmers.

"Members of the Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Coordinating Council are on hand to receive specific concerns and these will be addressed speedily as we have always done", it said.

Appiatse is a mining community between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region. On January 20, this year, a mining vehicle carrying explosive material collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion that ravaged the entire community, leaving 13 people dead and many others severely injured. The deceased have since been buried.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has launched a support fund for the victims, with a five-member committee to manage it.

It has so far raised about GH¢35million to among other things support the reconstruction works at Appiatse which is scheduled to commence by end of April this year.