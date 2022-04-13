Kenya: Helicopter Operators Put on Notice Over Breach of Regulations in Public Rallies

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has warned that it will withdraw licenses and impose hefty fines to helicopter operators who will be found endangering lives of people in public rallies.

The agency's Director General Gilbert Kibe issued the warning following what he described as "serious concerns in the manner in which helicopter operations are undertaken outside controlled aerodromes".

"Incidents on record have posed unnecessary danger to persons and property. Members of the public have also been seen to approach the aircraft landing and take-off sites unaware of the danger they expose themselves to," he said.

While issuing guidelines on helicopter use during political rallies, Kibe stressed that the operators are required to adhere to regulations and Standard Operating Procedures.

In the guidelines on Safety and Security of the Aircraft, operators are required to make arrangement to secure their aircraft through local administration and the National Police Service.

According to Kibe, this provision is expected to avert incidents where choppers are stoned or destroyed like was witnessed in Uasin Gishu at the beginning of April where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's chopper came under attack.

On landing zones, helicopter pilots and they should ensure that aircraft are operated safel, this includes the judgment on where to land the aircraft and lift off.

"The requirement is to land and take-off at least 3km from the activity venue and to ensure at least 30m radius free of people," he said.

Kibe pointed out thatoperators through their crew need to provide sufficient briefing to clients and ensure they do not jeopardize the safe operation of the aircraft.

"This includes addressing crowds around the aircraft or engaging in crowd pulling activities while in or near an aircraft," he said.

The agency noted that some of the prohibited activities include hoisting/towing of banners on aircraft without authorization by KCAA, flying aircraft with modified or concealed or contrasting marks as well as lack of security on control of parked aircraft, among others.

"Failure to comply with aviation regulations comes with stringent penalties such as license and certificate revocation and suspension," Kibe said.

Cases of people hanging on choppers during take offs when political rallies end have also been witnessed in the country over the years.

Just last month in March, two Bungoma men also hang on a flying helicopter.

In 2017, a man in Meru County hang on a chopper belonging to Odinga as it took off hence endangering his life.