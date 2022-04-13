Zimbabwe: Four CCC Masvingo Councilors Sworn in

13 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Clayton Shereni

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councilors who won the March 26 by-election were yesterday, March 11, sworn into office at the Civic Centre offices in Masvingo.

The four took the oath of office at the Town House before Town Clerk, Edward Mukaratirwa, and committed themselves to foster service delivery.

Rocky Kamuzonda (ward 3), Aleck Tabe (ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (ward 7) are the councilors who took the oath.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Kamuzonda said he is ready to get the ball rolling and work tirelessly to improve service delivery in the city.

"I am ready to serve and work with fellow councilors to improve service in our city. As CCC councilors, we mean business and we will give our all to represent our wards with distinction," said Kamuzonda.

Out of the four; Kamuzonda and Tabe are new at the town house, while Mberikunashe and Musekiwa are returning after they were recalled by Douglas Mwonzora for their allegiance to Nelson Chamisa.

CCC now has the majority of councilors, four, Zanu PF has three, while the other three haven't publicly declared the party they side with, although they came in using the MDC Alliance ticket.

With internal fighting forcing Chamisa to leave the party to form CCC, the three; Selina Maridza, Babylon Beta and Mayor Collen Maboke are still mum on their party of choice.

