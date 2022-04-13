Namibia: Swakop Set for African Battle

THE Namibia Triathlon Federation's (NTF) acting vice president Jan Louis Mostert said they anticipate fierce and close competition for the Africa Triathlon Cup scheduled for Swakopmund next week.

On Monday, the NTF announced the hosting of the spectacle sanctioned by the global and African triathlon mother bodies.

The event on 23 April is expected to attract a glut of international triathletes.

Speaking to Desert Radio 95,3FM recently, Mostert said the federation is excited about hosting elite competitors on our shores.

"International athletes compete on a series basis, and will compete in this cup to garner points and compete in other major competitions," he said.

Mostert, who doubles as the NTF treasurer, said athletes will compete in the 750-m swim, 20-km cycling and 5-km run, which will be trimmed to 2,5 km for the 12 to 15 year age category.

A representative from the Africa triathlon body will be in Namibia to ensure the proceedings are of an international standard.

Mostert said they have a N$140 000 budget, with a third of that figure set aside for prize money, a move designed to lure international athletes.

"I expect the competition to be tight, especially among the Namibian's men athletes as well as for the female athletes to put up their very best," said Mostert.

Two unspecified German athletes are already in the country to acclimatise before heading to Swakopmund early next week. They will use the competition as preparation for an event in Japan a few weeks down the line.

"I expect the pro-field or rather the elite events to be competitive when it comes down to the run. Fierce competition will mainly come from the South African athletes.

"Last year during the duathlon, Kenya fielded 12 competitive athletes. I am confident our athletes will do very well against such elite performers."

Mostert pinned his hopes on Divan du Plooy to emerge victorious, given that the young Namibian has done very well on the continent and beyond.

The confirmed competitors in the men's elite category are: Divan du Plooy and Johannes Gerhardus van der Westhuizen (both Namibia), Nicholas Quenet and Rossouw Venter (both South Africa), Bob Haller and Stefan Zachlus (both Luxembourg), Noah Kunz, Gjalt Panjer, Nathan Cohen, Niklas Keller, Peter Luftensteiner, Jan Diener, Janne Buttel, Tim Hallwig, Jonas Breinlinger, Valentin Wernz and Arne Leis.

Namibia will have three female competitors, namely Imke Jagau, Anri Krugel and Benita Katsch.

Registration, which closes on 20 April, can be done at www.ntf.na.