Zimbabwe: Zapu to Stage Protest At Mnangagwa's Offices After Nyathi's Murder

ZAPU says it is planning to stage a demonstration at Munhumutapa government offices which house President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office this Friday, protesting against the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot North Johannesburg by a mob of South Africans.

Zapu vice president Derick Katsenga Monday wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) notifying it about the protests as per the law.

"Following the death of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, South Africa, the Zimbabwe African People Union (ZAPU) is going to protest at Munhumutapa offices on Friday 15 April 2022.

"Zapu as a party believes that the Zanu PF government is responsible for both the social and economic ills that push the people of Zimbabwe out of the country," said the party's secretary general Mthulisi Hanana in an interview.

"As a party, we believe that the mis-governance of this country by Zanu PF successive governments is responsible for the death of Nyathi and the plight of many other Zimbabweans who are suffering outside the country.

"As a party, we are mobilizing the people of Zimbabwe to protest against misrule, corruption, disputed elections human rights violations at the centre of which is failure to resolve the Gukurahundi Genocide and economic decay amongst many other issues whose net effect has been the forced migration of our people to foreign lands where they are no longer wanted and are now being killed."

Hanana said they will be expecting about 500 people at what will be the opposition party's first protest in the capital.