Liberia: LCC Seeks Dialogue With Government Over the Current State of Affairs

The President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Dr. Kortu Brown has stressed a need for church leaders, officials of the LCC and the government to have a conversation on the current state of affairs, which he noted, is badly affecting the people.

Bishop Brown explained the essence of said meeting with government is to seek understanding about what's unfolding, saying "We want to engage with various stakeholders, including importers and visit some areas to know what exactly is obtaining and work along with everyone to ensure confidence and contribute to the peace and stability of the country."

The LCC notes that government's silence in the wake of the shortage of basic commodities increases the already economic hardship that vast majority of the people are engulfed with.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia following an emergency meeting, the LCC President said the Council is concerned about trending issues, including shortage of basic commodities on the Liberian market.

"We convene this meeting to hear suggestions from church leaders to see what we could do because those things that affect the ordinary Liberians also affect the church. We as a council need to be with our people, especially in times like these, we have to seek the interest of the ordinary Liberians; these are things that we're deeply worried and concerned about", he said.

Bishop Brown continued that the trending issue isn't only about rice, but about what affects ordinary Liberians and the entire country, adding that rice, gasoline, security and peace all are of concern, and things that concern the people of Liberia also concern the Council of Churches.

He noted that when there is hike in prices, including shortage of basic commodities, such thing poses threat to any sitting government, adding people then have no alternative but to go against the government for doing nothing to find remedy to the situation.

"We church leaders are supposed to be by, and for the people because the church is a place that people seek refuge. If the church doesn't play its role, we will be doing a disservice to the country", he underscored.