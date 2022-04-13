Liberia: Mcgill Responds to Critics

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill terms as rubbish, criticism that he's wasting state resources by dishing out public money here and there, for no concrete reason.

He argues that government alone can't employ all citizens, so the Weah administration is exploring avenues, and advocating for legitimate Liberian institutions seeking budgetary support to benefit from the national coffer to enable them to embark on programs and projects that are geared toward empowering citizens.

Minister McGill spoke over the weekend when he served as keynote speaker at the 10th graduation exercises of the Forestry Development Institute in Tubmanburg, Bomi county.

He says as Chief of Staff for the President, all of his advocacies for various institutions and groups are in line with President Weah's vision for the country.

Minister McGill recently came under serious criticism from the public, including civil society organizations for donating US$100,000 to the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas when he addressed the ULAA in the United States.

But Justice Forum Liberia here says it is unfortunate that the Minister provided US$100,000 to ULAA when citizens back home are dying in abject poverty.

The JFL accuses the government of wasteful spending amidst economic hardship that has engulfed the country.

Executive Director Maxim Kpackio in a recent communication to U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs noted that it was frustrating that Minister McGill wastefully spent US$100,000 of taxpayers' money on institutions that are not beneficial to the country particularly, the suffering population.

"This is an insult to the people of Liberia, including the suffering children that are not going to school and hospitals that lack basic medication", he noted.

He wondered why would the government take money from the country's coffers and sent it to Liberians in the United States, saying I thought ULAA was a welfare organization that should be engaging the U.S. government by seeking donations and cash to send to Liberia to help the government here.

Minister McGill also pledged a whooping US$300,000 budgetary support to ULAA on behalf of the government.

ULAA is the largest Liberian organization in the diaspora. On March 26, 2022, in Essington, Pennsylvania, Minister McGill, serving as a guest at ULAA's fundraiser, declared that ULAA is, "The Government of Liberia in America." He cemented his statement by assuring a crowd of dignitaries and members that US$300,000 will be included in the next budget year for ULAA, and on behalf of the Liberian government, pledged US$100,000 during the Fund Drive.