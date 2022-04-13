Zimbabwe: UAE Billionaire Jets in

Prominent Dubai-based businessman Mr Shaji Ul Mulk arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday to explore areas of cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Mr Mulk, who is the chairman of Mulk Holdings and Abu Dhabi T10, met with President Mnangagwa, Government officials and other investors at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Speaking soon after landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mr Mulk said his areas of interest include real estate, construction and sport, among others.

The business mogul said President Mnangagwa had made a compelling speech on the opportunities available for investors in Zimbabwe.

"We are looking at multiple areas. We are trying to set up real estate and sport. When the President visited Dubai, he made a compelling speech and the global investors were very impressed with how he spoke about Zimbabwe. So, now we have interest to come and actually invest," he said.

The development ties with the Second Republic's Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1, in which investment and infrastructure development is a critical pillar.

President Mnangagwa's meeting with Mr Mulk in Dubai was organised by Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Tempter Tungwarara.

Mr Mulk owns the largest cladding company in the world.

Best known for its flagship brand, Alubond USA, the world's largest metal composite brand and first aluminium composite panel in the UAE market, Mulk Holdings, is continuing to expand.

The businessman is keen to building a state-of-the-art cricket stadium and hotels around the stadium, as well as investing in real estate in Zimbabwe.

He has been championing the transformation of cricket into a 90-minute sport.

Through negotiations with Mulk Holdings, which are already at an advanced stage, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is in line to host the T-10 Cricket tournament this year.

The planned tournament came after Mulk Holdings' subsidiary, T-TEN Global Sports FZ, approached the Government with the idea to bring the shortest format of the game to the country.