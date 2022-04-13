Kenya: UAP Expands Pick and Drop Services to Nakuru, Kisumu and Mombasa

Nairobi — Motorists from Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa can now access a cab to move with ease if their car is involved in an accident, UAP OLD Mutual has announced.

As part of its motor insurance package, UAP OLD Mutual introduced the Pick and Drop service in June 2019 to allow customers under its insurance policy to use a cab as part of their cover when their car is getting repaired. Initially, the service was only available for customers in Nairobi.

Commenting on the service expansion, Esther Kiome, UAP Old Mutual Claims General Manager said, "While our motor insurance package covers vehicles against loss or damage, including riots and strikes as well as third-party liabilities, we see it fit to also provide convenience to our customers when their car is being repaired. We do this because we understand our customer needs and anticipations hence committing to addressing them at the right time".

Other services under the motor package include windscreen repairs at UAP Old Mutual assessment center, 24hr road rescue, quick assessment, a temporary safe storage facility for the vehicle before garage dispatch and Pre-inception in the on-boarding and valuation.

According to Esther, the pick and drop service is better compared to hiring a car as one is not liable for any damages a car may get during a trip, one does not have to fuel the car and it is a cheaper option than hiring a car.

To use the pick and drop service, motorists are required to download the little cab app and order a cab as usual, and the total cost will be charged to the insurer. The little cab is Kenya's on-demand ride request service provider with an array of car categories to choose from ranging from Economy to Comfort.