Kenya: Orengo Given Direct Ticket By ODM in the Siaya Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — Siaya Senator James Orengo has been issued with a direct Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the Siaya gubernatorial race ahead of party primaries slated for Wednesday.

If the primaries for the gubernatorial seat were conducted, Orengo who is deemed as the party's favorite would have to square it out with George Mbeya, who was also eyeing for the ticket.

This is after one of the contenders Bella Akinyi withdrew her candidature claiming that she will go with the party's choice.

"We wish to inform you that the party will conduct nominations for the Siaya county women representative seat and in Alego Usonga,Bondo and Gem constituencies," said the National Election Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma.

ODM will also not conduct nominations for the Senatorial seat with the direct ticket issued to East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo were also given direct tickets as they seek to defend their seats.

Orengo will now face off with former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who has teamed up with former police spokesperson Charles Owino of United Democratic Movement (UDM) party in the August elections.

The duo left ODM after it emerged that Orengo would be given a direct ticket in the race to replace incumbent governor Cornel Rasanga who is serving his second and final term.

As the party primaries continue today, the voters in Bondo constituency will decide whether the incumbent Dr Gideon Ochanda will go for a second term or he will be edge out by either Racheal Omollo, Andiwo Mwai, Linnette Olima and Andiwo Obondo.

In Gem constituency, the incumbent Elisha Odhiambo will battle it out with Jalang'o Midiwo the elder brother of the late former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo.

ODM party members in Alego Usonga will decide to either nominate the incumbent legislator Samuel Atandi or choose between Kut Ochogo or Jacqueline Oduol.