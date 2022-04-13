Nigeria: Gunmen Hijack Commercial Bus, Kidnap Passengers in Rivers

Unidentified gunmen, Monday night, hijacked a commercial bus with passengers travelling to Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source, who preferred anonymity, noted that the hoodlums struck around 7:30 pm. The source said the bus was attacked around Ahiankwo market on the Emohua-Kalabari road and was heading to the riverine area from Port Harcourt.

Contacted yesterday, acting Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development, she noted that an Opel bus was attacked and that eight passengers were kidnapped from the bus.

Same Monday, a mosque was invaded by gunmen in the Maisamari community in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing its District Head, Abdulkadir Sufiyanu.

Residents said the assailants stormed the area at around 8 p.m. after the breaking of the Ramadan fast and shot dead the traditional ruler while he was performing night prayers.

On social media, residents of the area recounted the last moment of the traditional ruler. About nine days ago, Mr Safiyanu was filmed discussing boundary demarcation between the Sadauna council and neighbouring Gashaka with officials of the state government.

The police spokesperson in Taraba command, Usman Abdullahi, could not be immediately reached.

