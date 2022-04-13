Kenya: 23 Parties Within the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya Coalition Political Party

13 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya has formally been registered as a Coalition Political Party.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on Wednesday gave notice to members of the public that the outfit comprising of 23 political parties had been duly registered following due process.

Below are the 23 parties

1. Jubilee Party (JP)

2. Orange Democratic Party (ODM)

3. Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM)

4. Kenya African National Union (KANU)

5. National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC)

6. National Alliance Rainbow Coalition- Kenya (NARC-K)

7. Muungano Party (MP)

8 Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC)

9. Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K)

10. Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP)

11. United Party of Independent Alliance (UPIA)

12. United Democratic Movement (UDM)

13. United Progressive Alliance (UPA)

14. Pamoja African Alliance (PAA)

15. Kenya Union Party (KUP)

16. United Democratic Party (UDP)

17. Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG)

18. Kenya Reform Party (KRP)

19. Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU)

20. Party for Peace and Democracy (PPD)

21. National Liberal Party (NLP)

22. People's Trust Party (PTP)

23. Ubuntu People's Forum (UPF)

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X