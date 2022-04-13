Nigeria: Niger Governor, Others Pay Last Respects to 'Mama Sam' in Minna

Remains of mother of founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, the late Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, was yesterday interred in Minna, the Niger State capital, amidst eulogies and tributes from dignitaries and family members.

The state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, was at the Christian Cemetery, David Mark Road, Minna, to pay his last respects to the deceased.

Represented by the State commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, the governor extolled the virtues of the late Mrs Ndanusa, recalling her motherly virtues and wise counselling to the younger generation.

Sani Bello prayed God to grant Mrs Ndanusa, who was popularly referred to as Mama Sam, eternal rest, just as he described her as a great woman who instilled in her children and others great virtues

He said it was a grieving moment not only for the Nda-Isaiah's family but the state.

Also, a former Niger State commissioner for Information, Jonathan Vatsa, said the loss is indeed huge because of her invaluable motherly advice which is needed now than ever.

"But just as the officiating minister said we take solace in the facts that she lived for the body of Christ and will be resting with the lord, Vasta stated."

On his party, a family friend and associate, Mallam Abdul Gombe, also extolled the virtues of the late Mama Eunice, saying "I talk regularly with her; almost everyday we talk and she was indeed a virtuous mother".

Similarly, a former chief press secretary to former Governor Abdulkadir Kure, Mahmud Abdullahi, said the loss was huge not only to the family but Niger State as a whole.

He prayed that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss .

Born in 1942, in the old Kabba province of northern Nigeria, Mama Sam died peacefully in Abuja on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 80, leaving behind eight children and 23 grandchildren.

Eunice married in 1961 to Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, a senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

Before her demise, Mama Sam lived in Kano, Kaduna, Niger States and Abuja.

Eunice was buried at Tunga cemetery, David Mark Road, Minna, beside the grave of her husband, Pa Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, who was born July 27, 1934 and died November, 12, 2014 at the same age of 80.

She was buried at the same cemetery where the grand parents of the founding chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, were buried.

Pa Isaiah, the grandfather of the late LEADERSHIP founder, died on May 20, 1999 at the age of 90 and his wife, Madam Grace Isiah, who died on October 15, 1994 at the age of 80, were both buried at the Tunga cemetery, David Mark Road, Minna, Niger State.

Committing the body of Mama Sam to mother earth in the presence of family, friends and church members, the President, Supernatural Love Ministry, Abuja, Archbishop Calvin Antonza, said Mama Sam was in a better place.

"Mama is in a better place. Everyone must allow God's process to finish in her life," Antonza said.

On his part, Bishop Edwin Jarumai from the Supernatural Love Ministry, Abuja, described the Kate Mama Sam as peaceful, urging parents to emulate her and imbibe her virtues.

On his part, the surviving eldest son of the deceased, Mr Joseph Nda-Isaiah, said even though it was painful to be apart with his mother, there is always time for separation.

"We are feeling bad but there is always time for separation. We are happy that where she has gone to is a better place," Joseph said.

One of Mama Sam's son in-laws, Dr Ibrahim Ndanusa Ageni, said the deceased loved everyone and cared for whoever that come her way.

"As a son in-law, I know she showed us love and prayed for us. She called us constantly to know how we were faring. She prayed for us and prayed for our children.

"As an in-law, she was always calling me on the need for all of us to be together. So, we are all one. Mama will be greatly missed. We love her but God loves her most. We know that Mama is resting," Ageni said.

A daughter in-law, Monica Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, said she learned a lot from Mama Sam within the eight years they lived together.

"Mama was an amazing human being. I spent eight years with her and I've learned to be peaceful because Mama thought everyone to be peaceful.

"No matter what the issue was, Mama would always tell you, 'be peaceful. These were her words. She taught us about the things of the Lord. But above all, she isnbloved her children. I pray that all that she instilled in me, I will pass it to my own children," Monica said.

The funeral rites of the late Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah had commenced on Monday with a service of songs.

The event, organised by the Nda-Isaiah family at the late publisher Sam Nda-Isaiah's residence in Abuja, was attended by Archbishop Calvin Antonza, Bishop Edwin Jarumi, Pastor Francis Agbo, Pastor Ossom Ossom, Pastor Paul Magaji, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, Joseph Nda-Isaiah, Grace Nda-Isaiah, Mary Owoyele, Dr Tunde Owoyele, Namso Nda-Isaiah, Lydia Ageni, Dr Ibrahim Ageni, Solomon Nda-Isaiah, Agnes Nda-Isaiah, Emmanuel Nda-Isaiah, Monica Nda-Isaiah, Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Bamimodu Abiola, and Grace Abiola.