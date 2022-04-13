Tanzania: State Acts On Soaring Prices

THE government is working around the clock to devise short and long term solutions to address imported inflation which has led to increased prices for essential commodities in the country.

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, said the government was contemplating on reduction of import levies on some of the products to reduce the burden of increased prices to local consumers.

Dr Nchemba explained that the government was considering lowering the levy on imported sugar by 10 per cent in the near future while a team of experts was also working on reducing levies on fuel, edible oil and transportation equipment.

The Minister was categorical that even with the remedial measures in cushioning the population; the government will continue undertaking strategic development projects which are a catalyst for a sustainable economy.

Dr Nchemba said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed allocation of more funds to areas of production to sail the country through the global shocks, a move which is paramount in having a resilient economy.

He made the explanation in Dar es Salaam on Monday during a televised news conference to bring to light measures being undertaken by the government to address soaring prices of commodities.

He was flanked by the Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, who attributed the imported inflation to the Covid-19 pandemic which started in the year 2019 as well as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Dr Kijaji stated that the gov- ernment was closely following up and encouraging local production of commodities to ensure there are adequate supplies to feed the local market.

"Responsible government authorities particularly FCC (Fair Competition Commission) should investigate distributors and retailers of various products against hoarding since factories have assured me that they have not increased their prices during the past three years," she directed.

In order to keep abreast with the increased costs, Dr Kijaji said the government has established a system of monitoring prices of commodities in the world and it is working on setting up a call centre to enable local Tanzanians to make calls whenever they come across higher prices.

On the other hand, Dr Kijaji pointed out that even with the increased prices in Tanzania, assessments conducted among other member states of the East African Community (EAC) have shown that the former still enjoys lower charges compared to its peers.

For instance, while a litre of petrol is sold at 2,616/- per litre in Tanzania, the same quantity is sold at an average of 2,971/- across the region while a kilogramme of sugar exchanges hand at 2,672/- in the country and the same goes for an average of 3,034/- in the other EAC countries.

"The fact on the ground is that prices are increasing worldwide but Tanzania is doing better in the region compared to other countries which are not only battling with increased prices but face scarcity of some commodities," Dr Kijaji explained.

The Minister explained that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economies of many countries due to lockdowns which slowed eco- nomic activities and eventually led to shortage of goods.

Dr Kijaji added further that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated the situation, since Tanzania is a trading partner of the two east European countries on goods such as petroleum products, fertilisers, edible oil and wheat.

For instance, she said one tonne of petrol was trading at 554 $ US dollars before the pandemic but the same quantity rose to 671 $ US dollars and further climbed to 942 US dollars at the height of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

In addition, the minister pointed out that Tanzania is the fourth importer of wheat from Russia and Ukraine, with wheat imports from the two countries accounting for about 57 per cent of the grain that is consumed in Tanzania.

The demand for wheat in Tanzania is 800,000 tonnes each year but local production is just 100,000 tonnes which means the country imports 700,000 tonnes per annum.

In regard to edible oil, demand is 650,000 tonnes per annum against local production of 270,000 tonnes. Before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, one tonne of edible oil in the international market was changing hands at 700 US dollars but it increased to 1,760 US dollars during the pandemic and climbed further to 1,980 US dollars after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she stated.

On the other hand, Dr Kijaji said Tanzania requires 700,000 tonnes of edible oil and yet it can only produce just 30,000 tonnes per annum.

She elaborated that due to the pandemic and Russia- Ukraine conflict thereafter, the prices of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) and Urea fertilisers have increased from 396 US dollars and 249 US dollars per tonne, respectively, to 1,214 US dollars and 1,112 US dollars, accordingly.