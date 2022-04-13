Tanzania: Orecorp Supports Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign in Sengerema

ORECORP Tanzania Limited has handed over various equipment to Sengerema District in Mwanza Region to support efforts of promoting healthy living and reduce effects of Covid-19.

OreCorp's Tanzanian General Manager Damien Valente said here yesterday at the handover of portable speaker and microphone that his company will continue to support the district's initiatives and engagement in all areas of community development.

"Some of the initiatives include working with the District Medical Office to provide monthly briefings at the Nyanzaga Gold Project of the benefits of vaccinations, including hosting a vaccination centre at the site," he said.

The government of Tanzania with 16 per cent stake and OreCorp (84 per cent) are running the 670bn/- worth joint venture Nyanzaga Gold Project in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region.

He said apart from direct benefits including taxes, the project will also deliver additional benefits to the region including education, health facilities and infrastructure via the Company's generous community enhancement scheme.

He said OreCorp is committed to ensuring that its employees, consultants and visitors to the site are aware of the risks associated with Covid-19 and mechanisms such as regular temperature checks, hand washing stations and signage across the camp are all prevalent.

On her part, Sengerema District Commissioner Ms Senyi Ngaga said, "OreCorp continue to be model corporate citizens and we are grateful for their continued support to the district referencing from the previous construction of three new classrooms, construction of Ngoma police station and several other important donations under the firm's community development activities for the community in Sengerema."