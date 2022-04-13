Mauritius: Ambassador of Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Presents Credentials to President Roopun

13 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to Mauritius, Mr Sakaria Kone, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement, Ambassador Kone highlighted that the meeting with President Roopun was cordial adding that discussions focused on several avenues of cooperation between Mauritius and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as on opportunities that the two countries offer. He observed that Mauritius has a vast experience in tourism, finance, and information and communication technology while Côte d'Ivoire excels in the agricultural sector.

As such, he underscored, the collaboration between Mauritius and Côte d'Ivoire has to be deepened in these fields so that the two countries can share experiences and learn from each other. Ambassador Kone stressed that his country is eager to learn from Mauritius especially in the tourism sector, as Côte d'Ivoire intends to further develop this segment of its economy.

He also seized this opportunity to convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr Alassane Ouattara, to President Roopun, and reassured that he will work towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X