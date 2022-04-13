Mauritius: Ambassador of Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Presents Credentials to President Roopun

press release

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to Mauritius, Mr Sakaria Kone, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement, Ambassador Kone highlighted that the meeting with President Roopun was cordial adding that discussions focused on several avenues of cooperation between Mauritius and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as on opportunities that the two countries offer. He observed that Mauritius has a vast experience in tourism, finance, and information and communication technology while Côte d'Ivoire excels in the agricultural sector.

As such, he underscored, the collaboration between Mauritius and Côte d'Ivoire has to be deepened in these fields so that the two countries can share experiences and learn from each other. Ambassador Kone stressed that his country is eager to learn from Mauritius especially in the tourism sector, as Côte d'Ivoire intends to further develop this segment of its economy.

He also seized this opportunity to convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr Alassane Ouattara, to President Roopun, and reassured that he will work towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.