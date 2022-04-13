Uganda: Museveni Promotes Col Charity Bainababo to Brigadier - Appointed Deputy Sfc Commander

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted the Police Presidential Guard(PPG) commander, Col. Charity Bainababo to the rank of Brigadier.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted the Police Presidential Guard(PPG) commander, Col. Charity Bainababo to the rank of Brigadier.

The development was announced in a message on Tuesday afternoon in a promotion made by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is correct," Brig Bainababo said when asked about the development.

The Nile Post has also learnt that Brig Bainababo has also been appointed as the new deputy Special Forces commander.

ADVERTISEMENT

She now occupies the position recently occupied by Brigadier Felix Busizoori who was appointed as the acting commander of Special Force Command (SFC) after Brigadier Peter Chandia who was the commander was sent for a year's course as one of the pioneer students of the Uganda National Defence College.

Charity, as she is commonly referred by her peers has of recent risen so fast in ranks.

Last year in April, while at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, she was among the 1300 officers that President Museveni promoted.

She was consequently promoted to the rank of Colonel and one year later, she has again been elevated to the next rank of Brigadier.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the Nile Post has learnt that the promotion is meant to align with her appointment as the deputy commander of the Special Forces Command.

It remains to be seen whether she will still hold the position of the Police Presidential Guard commander.

The Police Presidential Guard (PPG) is a unit under the Special Forces Command (SFC) whose role is to provide security to the First Lady and other very important persons in the country.

More promotions

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, in the same message, the commander in chief also promoted Col David Mugisha to the rank of Brigadier and appointed the second in commander for the third division whose headquarters are in Moroto whereas Lt Col Nathan Nabimanya was promoted to Colonel and appointed as the second Special Forces Group commander to replace Brigadier Bainababo who was elevated to deputy SFC commander.