Liberia: EPS Deputy Director Reportedly Assaults J.J Roberts Student - Disrupts Academic Activities

Monrovia — While the public is still grappling with the unruly behavior of the now-suspended director of the Monrovia City Police Col. Thomas Garwo, another high-ranking officer of the elite presidential guard, the Executive Protective Services (EPS), has reportedly taken the laws into his own hands.

The Deputy Director of the EPS, Mr. Dackerson Bayo widely referred to as 'Biggie' stands accused of disturbing normal academic activities at the J.J. Roberts United Methodist High School in Monrovia on 11 Monday when he led an array of gangs to retrieve a Ford 2020 vehicle owned by a 10th Grade student named Abraham N. Willie, Jr.

Willie, FrontPageAfrica gathered, was riding a vehicle his father reportedly bought from a friend of 'Biggie' for the amount of US$16,000 with a balance of US$ 2,000, forcing the EPS officer to march on the campus to retrieve the vehicle because the student's father has taken long to pay the money, FPA gathered.

The reported action of the EPS Deputy Director has caused trauma on student Willie, who has since been forced to miss classes due to the fear and harassment reportedly meted out against the young student.

According to the school authorities, 'Biggie' marched on the campus, and intimidated the school's security, insisting to lock the vehicle on grounds that it belongs to him.

"Before we knew it, he hauled out his EPS ID card," a security guard at the campus told FrontPageAfrica.

Attempts to get Deputy Director Bayo proved futile, but the EPS Director, Trokon Roberts told FrontPageAfrica via phone that he hasn't heard anything relating to his deputy's alleged action on Monday.

At the same time, the student's father and a young Liberian business entrepreneur, Mr. Abraham Willie Sr, who displaced proof of the purchase of the vehicle, has threatened a legal suit against the EPS Deputy Director.

The reported disturbance of the EPS Deputy Director comes barely a few days after the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) announced the indefinite suspension of the Director of the Monrovia City Police Thomas Garwo Jr, for disorderly conduct carried out at a garage at the Congo Town back road.

According to a MCC press release issued late Saturday evening, Director Garwo unilaterally took upon himself the authority to stall the movement of several peaceful citizens when he parked at the main entrance of the garage making it impossible for movement.

The EPS, formerly the Special Security Services (SSS), remains on the radar of what many considered an unresolved issue relating to the death of a veteran Liberian journalist, whose death resulted from an EPS brutality.

Zenu Miller of OK FM died February 15, 2020 after he had accused some members of the elite presidential guard, EPS of brutally flogging him.

The situation led to a member of the House of Representatives, Moima Briggs Mensah of Bong County writing the Plenary to invite the EPS Director Trokon Roberts to answer questions to allegations surrounding Zenu Miller and Christopher Walker, another journalist on grounds of EPS brutality.