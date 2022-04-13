Liberia: National Civil Society Council Calls On Ruling, Opposition Parties to De-Escalate Tensions Leading to Liberia's 2023 Presidential, Legislative Elections

Monrovia — The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has called on the ruling Coalition for Democratic (CDC) and opposition political parties to stop what it termed as the political weaponizing, pre-election campaigning, and escalating existing inter-party or legal battling.

According to the NCSCL, results from a rapid review of Liberia's pre-election democratic context conducted by the Council to inform its ongoing election response intervention programming, point to disturbing triggers of violent tensions, political fragility, and conflict dynamics; something it said is likely manifesting as a result of political weaponing, pre-election campaigning, and escalation of inter and intra-party conflicts.

These trends are manifesting ahead of Liberia's high stakes 2023 elections, the Council warned.

Regarding pre-election campaigning, the Council singled out President George Weah's gesture to the chiefs and county's health teams in February this year. Back in February, President Weah donated, in his own name, 30 pick-up trucks, 150 motorcycles, and several ambulances.

According to the Council, lack of clarity on the source of the money had fed the perception that the President is using public funds to finance his campaign in disguise.

Added to this conundrum, the CSO pointed out, are the ongoing leadership crisis within the Liberty Party; legal battle among actors of the fractured Collaborating Political Party (CPP) regarding the alleged illegal alteration of the CPP's Framework Document; and litigation by the Liberty Party pertaining to the alleged illegal departure of the Unity Party and All Liberian Party from the CPP.

"We observed that opposition political parties continue to use concerning social and economic issues in Liberia to weaponize the CDC-led Government. Much the same way, the ruling establishment is believed to be influencing internal conflicts and battling within and among the opposition parties to its advantage ahead of 2023 elections," the Council said in the statement released by its Chairperson, Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai.

The Council noted that these are just a few cases among several studied which reflect the general patterns of Liberia's pre-election democratic context.

The NCSCL, further in the statement, said it believes the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections mark an interception point for continuous and improved post-conflict recovery and development. However, it pointed out that ongoing and growing drivers of political and electoral conflict tend to reveal an ugly political context and forecast gloomy electoral prospects.

To reverse these existing trends and safeguard Liberia's electoral politics, the Council "strongly urges all political parties to commit to, and demonstrate a higher level of political leadership and governance in ways that inspire public trust and put Liberia first above party's and personal interest ahead of Liberia's high stakes 2023 presidential and general elections."