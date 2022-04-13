Liberia: UNHCR, Government of Liberia Implement Cessation for Ivorian Refugees

Bahn — A total of 244 Ivorian Refugees including men, women, and children of 46 households on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, were repatriated to The Ivory Coast.

According to the UNHCR, most of the refugees and asylum seekers who are returning home are old caseloads. The convoy, carrying the refugees set off from Bahn Nimba, in northern Liberia, for Côte d'Ivoire, taking a ferry to cross the Cavalla River border.

It was a scene of mixed emotion as some refugees who have spent over 15 years in Liberia bid farewell to their host country. Some were smiling and singing as they board the Ferry while at the same time displaying placards with wording: "we are happy to return." "There is nowhere like home". A good number of them have applied to be locally integrated because they believe going back home would remind them of their awful experiences, while others have not decided whether to return, locally integrate or apply for an exemption.

One of such persons is Theodee Guhn. Theodee came to Liberia as a refugee from Ivory Coast, at the age of 44 in 2010 with a son and a daughter. Theodee's son only identified as Trabi who was pursuing his master's degree before the conflict in Ivory Coast got hit in the leg with an arrow by one of the Dozos, a group of traditional hunters who were implicated in atrocities alongside forces loyal to President Alassane Ouattara in southwestern Ivory Coast.

Trabi developed cancer as a result of poison from the arrow. His mother said "UNHCR, LRRRC from the beginning with my son, they took us at the hospital and they gave us treatment," she said. "At last, they were to refer the boy abroad, they delayed and he passed off [died]. His two legs were amputated before he died at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital in Liberia at the age of 27 in 2011."

While in Liberia in 2019, Theodee's daughter Emmanuella Blassiwa who had earlier suffered from Absence Seizure got blind as a result of a drug reaction while she was being treated at a local Government Clinic in Bahn, Nimba County. 19 years old Emmanuella and her mother will seize to be Refugees in Liberia after June 30, 2022.

"Well, for me I didn't live a good life, I been going through trauma," said Theodee. "So, I am not talking about myself but my young daughter." I can't carry her back like this; I am appealing to the UNHCR, the LRRRC and UN Agencies to help fly her daughter abroad for treatment."

From 10 January 2022, UNHCR has repatriated to Côte d'Ivoire 7,857 individuals consisting of 2,435 households which represents 78.5% of the total planned figure in 2022 which is 10,000. The Voluntary repatriation movements are being conducted from Nimba, Maryland, and River Gee Counties.

The Government of Liberia announced the invocation of the Cessation Clause for Ivorian Refugees on 24th February 2022 and it will take effect on 30 June 2022. That means all recognized refugees who are affected by a cessation declaration will lose their refugee status automatically once cessation comes into effect. The Government of Liberia, together with UNHCR and its partners will no longer provide any services as is the case now. This process is happening in all countries that are hosting Ivorian refugees.

However, they must, upon request, have the possibility to apply for an exemption from cessation on grounds relevant to their individual case according to Gillian Triggs, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for protection who was in Liberia from April 3 to 6, 2022.

"UNHCR and the government of Liberia are working closely to ensure that refugees take advantage of durable solutions that are being offered to them, said Triggs. "These are Voluntary Repatriation, Local Integration and Exemption."

Theodee could decide to return to her home country or to integrate locally. Either of the decisions is difficult for Theodee. If she stays, who pays the bills of her 19 years old blind daughter? Back in the Ivory Coast, Theodee will be starting a new life all over.

Rita Geela, another lady says she lost her parents to the conflict before fleeing to Liberia. Geela is not willing to be repatriated as she is concerned what back home will be like.

"I want to go back but I'm thinking who am I going there now?" Geela said. "They finished taking all our houses. My parents all passed away so I don't think I will go; I will stay here."

Theodee and Geela are just two of the many refugees who don't see the need to return home. For some, they are still not certain if the conflict is actually over. While others say they are afraid to go because of the atrocities they say witnessed during the conflict in the Ivory Coast.

UNHCR remains committed to assisting Côte d'Ivoire and host countries implement the cessation recommendation and continue to advocate for States to provide refugees with civil identity and travel documents.

The cessation of refugee status recommendation comes with concrete measures to promote durable solutions for Ivorian refugees that will facilitate their voluntary return and reintegration, and the opportunity to seek permanent residency or naturalization where they are, including notably for those who have formed strong ties to host countries.

Ivoirians fled two civil wars, first between 2002 and 2007 and then later from 2011 to 2012. Some 300,000 people fled the violence that followed presidential elections in November 2010 in Côte d'Ivoire, including more than 200,000 who fled to neighbouring Liberia. The crisis ended in April 2011 following a political settlement that confirmed Alassane Ouattara as president.

The voluntary repatriation of Ivorian refugees started in late 2012. While UNHCR facilitated the return of some 40,000 refugees from Liberia, an additional 160,000 are believed to have returned on their own.

Thousands also fled to neighboring countries in 2020, fearing violence linked to presidential and parliamentary elections.