Liberia: Blue Crest University Celebrates Founders Week - Honors Students for Innovation, Exceptional Talents

Monrovia — It was a week full of excitement and great memories for students, administration and faculty members of Liberia's leading IT institution, Blue Crest University.

The University, from the 5th - 7th of April celebrated its Founder's Week in honor of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Dev Varyani. It was a brilliant platform for every individual in BlueCrest to explore and showcase their hidden talent. The event was marked by Tech show, where the logical and intellectual capability of students were showcased and talent show proved great buzz for music, dance, debates and comedy among others.

The first day programs were conducted at the University's campus. Sports Day was entirely marked for explicit energetic talents of students and staff in Basketball, kickball, football and athletics. Sports competitions were held at BlueField stadium. The final day, duped, 'Founder's Day' marked the birth anniversary of Mr. Varyani, featured fashion show, musical concert, dance and presentation of awards at the Monrovia City Hall.

The event was not only attended by the students who displayed their exceptional talents in fashion design, modelling and singing, it was also graced by officials including the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper Kruah. The University's sponsors including Lucky Pharma Corporation, Orange, LAC, Kingsign Designs, Sangam Supermarket, Tally Globe, Bunty Pharmaceuticals and Raj Enterprises were there to sponsor the venue, prizes, Mobile scratch cards for all, Sports day food, T-Shirts for sports, cash awards and many more.

In a brief remark, Minister Kruah thanked the founder and administration for their contribution to the school and pledged the government's commitment to support the institution.

"Our doors are open. Whatever the Government can do to help the institution and to establish yourself firmly, we will do that," he said. "The President is committed to support and help in whatever way to improve the standards of learning in this country."

Founder's Road to Success

Mr Dev Varyani, Founder Chairman of BlueCrest, whose birthday was celebrated on April 7th 2022 as Founder's Day is one of the 'Six Strategic Entrepreneurs', who changed the thought perspective of Higher Education in Africa. Mr. Dev Varyani is known for his business acumen, quick people understanding, pragmatic education contribution, social innovations and interventions, scaling and replicating different social and business possibilities, combating risk and uncertainty, new generation thoughts and transcendence and many other attributes of excellence.

Mr. Dev Varyani started his first business in Nigeria 23 years ago. Since then, Eureka group (headquartered at Dubai, United Arab Emirates), has established itself as market leader in more than 18 countries in Africa as on date under Vayarni's leadership. He made IT revolution as a happening status in West Africa by establishing the first international IT center in Accra in the year 1999. His interventions have authenticated for training more than 75,000 students in the region as of now.

Continuing his contribution towards education development in Africa, he established BlueCrest University College in 2010 in Ghana, followed by Liberia and Sierra Leone. His interest for a demanding platform in Fashion education has been through the establishment of School of Fashion and Design. To expand his contribution towards higher education, Academic City College was launched in 2015. This institute offered specialized job oriented tertiary programs. Till date, all institutions made established impact in providing professional endeavors for thousands of youths in Africa. He has a western outlook and is coupled with fine business acumen. Employee's morale under Mr. Varyani has greater retention status and there have been great transformed lives through all his endeavors. He is also the Member of Board of Governors at Sri Sri University India.

BlueCrest, Liberia's IT Hub

For BlueCrest Liberia, the progress made has been incredible and there has been hurray of job-oriented courses, which has improved the financial status of all interest learners by miles.

BlueCrest Liberia has been recognized with the IPR copyright for the title "Let's Make Liberia Great" for next 50 years. On October 21st 2021, BlueCrest received global recognition - as a global associate of "International Association of Universities". BlueCrest Liberia has recognized meritorious students with more than US$130,000 scholarship this year. It has been recognized as Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG) Scholarship. More internal and external initiatives are being planned. BlueCrest has more than 1,200 students in total on roll for various courses. The alumnus from BlueCrest has shown fascinating professional careers in their official life.

As of 2022, BlueCrest as a higher education institute, has evolved into an advanced status of providing learning portfolios like Cloud computing, Cyber security, Advanced Software programming, Established and advanced Networking platform, Health Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning and Deep learning technologies, big data analytics and many more.

The institution has intellects in its Human Resource portfolio who have published more than 180 internal journal publications. BlueCrest has also evolved one of the best research interests in every learner.

Learners have proved their clarity of acceptance by joining mainstream and other specific courses since quality academics rule the fact of competence. The investments have been phased out and have governed the necessity of sustainability as an attribute of its core competence.

Since its formation, the University instituted several meaningful programs for students and faculty. It has also been received several awards. These programs and awards include: "Let's Make Liberia Great" Intellectual Property Rights Copyright for 50 years, "Let's make Liberia Great Scholarship (LMLG Scholarship)" for 30 students valued at US$130,000; 22 Students of FALL 2021 has written and published research papers of international standards; Best Employee Awards institutionalized, Meritorious students are given awards during Graduation Ceremony, Outstanding Research awards have been institutionalized for students, BlueCrest recognized as Best IT University in West Africa - By TAF, Africa and Outstanding University award for 2021 in Liberia - MIND, Africa.