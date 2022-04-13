Kenya: 300 International Observers to Oversee UDA Nominations

Nairobi — Three hundred international observers will oversee the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination exercise set to kick off on Thursday.

According to the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), the exercise that will be conducted in 36 counties will be seeking to clear candidates to vie for Governors, Senators, Woman Representative and MPs seats.

The Board’s chairman Antony Mwaura stated that two uniformed police officers will be posted at all their polling centers in the exercise that will be conducted between 6am to 5pm.

Eight million registered members are set to participate in the party’s nomination exercise that has been dubbed a “mini-election”.

“This will be a nominations exercise like no other. It is the first nominations exercise where international observers have shown interest in participating in, it will also

be the nominations where a political party has committed to respect the will of the people,” he said.

Party members will be voting for candidates in 981 electoral seats which are up for grabs.

According to Mwaura, 13 counties will nominate their Governor, while 18 counties will be identifying their Senate candidates.

28 counties will decide on their Woman Representative candidate and 138 constituencies will be going to the polls to decide their Members of Parliament.

834 wards will be deciding their nominees in the County Assemblies election.