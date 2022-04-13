South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Flood-Stricken Parts of Kwazulu-Natal, 13 APR

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow, Wednesday 13 April 2022, to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to this critical situation.

As the President prepares for this visit, his thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property.

The President said: "This is a tragic toll of the force of nature and this situation calls for an effective response by government in partnership with communities.

"This situation calls on us to come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who desperately need our care and support."

The President's visit follows meetings this evening of the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management . The National Disaster Management Centre is established in terms of the Disaster Management Act to coordinate integrated responses to disasters by all spheres of government, the private sector and civil society.

The President will travel to the eThekwini Metro tomorrow morning and will visit a number of areas that have been severely impacted by persistent, heavy downpours in recent days which have claimed lives, infrastructure and various assets.

The President's tour will commence approximately 10h30 with a briefing to the President by Premier Sihle Zikalala, Metro Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and officials on the extent of flood damage and the response by government entities.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele.