South Africa: Water and Sanitation Cautions People to Steer Clear of Large Bodies of Water During the Easter Holiday

Steer clear of large bodies of water during the Easter holiday

The Department of Water and Sanitation would like to caution people of faith to steer clear of water bodies during the coming Easter weekend.

During Easter holidays, people of different faiths traditionally go to rivers to perform their religious activities such as baptism amongst others. This practice has proven dangerous in most cases as the Department has been alerted of incidences of drownings in the past.

According to Departmental Spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, the recent downpours in some parts of the country will make it even more dangerous to conduct such religious practices as water levels in certain rivers have increased sharply.

"While we respect people's religious beliefs, it is equally our responsibility as government to alert everyone about the danger associated with baptism in raging rivers, particularly during this period. Being religious should not lead to deaths of innocent people. The safety of everyone is our priority, therefore, we encourage everyone to find alternative ways of baptism to ensure safety", said Ratau.

In addition, Ratau says the current rainfall in many parts of South Africa is expected to continue and water levels in rivers and dams are equally expected to raise sharply.

Ratau further explained that dams and rivers have undercurrents, and it is dangerous to step into water when one does not know the depth of the water.

"Both these unknowns are very dangerous and can cause fatal injuries, coupled with the fact that there are floating objects that cannot be seen," Ratau emphasised.

As holidaymakers will be flocking to different directions to take a break from economic activities, Ratau pleaded with them to enjoy with responsibility and avoid visiting the Department's dams under the influence of alcohol.

The Department will continue to monitor all its dams and release water where necessary to relieve pressure off the dams, thus ensuring safety of those living downstream.

