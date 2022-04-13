Liberia: Weah Boosts of Progress

President George Weah has told delegates that attended the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex that his government has made more progress over the past three years in addressing the expectations of Liberians

He made the statement on Monday that such improvements have been made through road infrastructure, provision of electricity as well as health and education systems.

He said, the aim of the PAPD is to place Liberia on a higher trajectory of inclusive economic growth, secure peace and democracy, reduce poverty, solve infrastructure constraints in roads, electricity, port, and telecommunications; improve agriculture, transform governance, improve the business climate and provide the means for private sector-led growth.

"Over the last three years, tremendous efforts have been made to meet the expectations of the Liberian people through massive investment in road infrastructure, the expansion of the electricity network in both rural and urban areas, and investment in health and education. In health we have moved to provide new health facilities and to address challenges to the quality of care," he said.

He added, "despite these revisions, the PAPD remains on course and has been able to achieve a lot, while still dealing with numerous challenges. In the course of these recent difficulties, we moved swiftly as a Government to prioritize public expenditure and aggressively grow domestic revenue."