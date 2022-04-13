Liberia: LNFS Unseen in Maryland County

Several citizens with in Maryland County especially Plebo, have decried the invisibility of the Liberia National Fire Service during fire outbreak.

The Citizens reaction were as a result of a house that gutted by fire early Tuesday in the City of Plebo Maryland County.

The Citizens said whenever there is a fire outbreak within the county the Liberia National Fire Service cannot be seen.

According to the citizens, due to the inability of the Liberia National Fire Service, the citizens have to result to their traditional way of combating the fire.

The Maryland Citizens further indicated that, the government has no interest in the Liberia National Fire Service because of their inability to meet their demand of them whenever there is a fire outbreak within their communities.

The Citizens were able to prevent the fire from destroying the other houses within the vicinity after the house was gutted by fire.

A member of the concerned citizens who used his social media live page to call on the Liberian Government through the Liberia National Fire Service to come to their aid, but did not materialize.

Additionally, those citizens who were following live page and saw how aggressive the fire was moving on the entire house, and might move to the other house provoke the citizens to move in their numbers with sand including other traditional methods to put the fire off.

The citizens of Plebo were seen in their united force during the fire outbreak that resulted into a preventing more houses from being gutted by fire.

It can be recalled that President George M. Weah proclaimed that the government was going to purchase fire services trucks for the 15 sub- Political Divisions of the Country.

Our reporter was unable to verify, if that proclamation by President Weah was achievable with the citizens of Maryland County have said that the Liberia National Fire Service is unable to rescue the fire incident due to the lack of logistics.