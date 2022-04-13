Ghana: MTN FA Cup - Hearts Tipped to Ride Over Daboase Skyy FC

Defending MTN FA Cup champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will attempt to keep alive their dreams of defending the trophy they won last year when they play as guest of Daboase based Division One Skyy FC in the quarter-finals of the competition at the Accra Sports Stadium, tomorrow.

The MTN FA Cup appears the only realistic chance for the Phobians to earn a silverware this season and Coach Samuel Boadu has placed a lot of premium on it.

Skyy FC have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium after the Daboase St. Martin's Park was banned following crowd violence at the venue in a recent game.

Hearts survived a scare from Elmina Sharks at the previous stage of the competition, needing a late penalty kick from Kofi Kordzi to draw 2-2; going ahead to win 8-7 in a marathon penalty shootout.

Skyy FC on the other hand earned the quarter-finals berth for the first time in the club's history after posting a 1-0 win over Kpando Heart of Lions at the round 16 stage last month.

The lower tier side is on a mission to make history for themselves by edging the Phobians and subsequently causing the biggest upset in the competition this year but Boadu and his charges will be up for it as they thirst that glory to see their beh Africa dream come to pass.

A 'heavyweight battle' is expected at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa where Aduana Stars welcome Kumasi based King Faisal today.

This would be the third clash between the two sides this season with both teams winning a match each in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

However, Aduana looks the bitter of the two as King Faisal defeated them at home, the venue for the game today.

That defeat ended a five-year home invincibility run of Aduana Stars, a defeat that opened the floodgates for other teamsto also annex points from the venue.

Aduana would hope to appease their fans at home by beating the visitors to atone for that painful defeat, and coach Felix Aboagye knows what this fixture mean to the faithful and is preparing his charges to get the job done.

King Faisal would miss coach Nurudeen Amadu who oversaw that famous defeat the last time they visited the ground as he resigned on Monday following a run of poor performances.

In his absence, Assistant Coach, Abubakar Fatawu will take charge of the team and will be expected to draw up the tactical plan to see off Aduana Stars.

High-flying Bechem United, who are in line for the Premier League title have their sight firmly fixed on doing a double this season and have vowed to beat visiting Tamale City at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, where they clash today.

As former champions of the competition, Bechem United have enjoyed a roller coaster journey this season and crowning it with a silverware would be an icing on a great season.

Coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey says he is leaving nothing to chance as he is well aware of the shocks the competition has produced this season and in the past and is coming into the game with his best foot forward.

For Tamale City Head Coach Hamzah Mohammed, they are keeping their cards close to their chest and would showcase what is up their sleeves this afternoon.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu today, Dreams FC will welcome another Division One campaigner Kotoku Royals.

This is the first time the two clubs have reached this stage of the competition and would be coming into the game chest-high.

However on paper, Dreams FC appear to have the advantage as coach Abdul-Karim Zito is having none of those praise, choosing to focus till the verdict was clear.