Ghana: Polo - Hearts Can Still Vie for League Title

A former Ghana international and Hearts of Oak legend, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, aka Mohammed Polo, says Hearts are still in the reckoning for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy despite a yawning gap created by Kotoko.

Hearts fiercest rivals, Asante Kotoko stretched the lead to 16 points after beating the Phobiansin their match day 26 clash at the Baba YaraSports Stadium on Sunday.

But the veteran schemer says it was too early to see Hearts out of the race with 10 matches and 30 points to go for the season.

Speaking with the Times Sports yesterday, the former Hearts of Oak tactician urged the players and Head Coach, Samuel Boadu to forget about the defeat and embark on a 10-match unbeaten run to see what that can achieve for them at the end of the season.

"Hearts of Oak still have a chance to win the league with the remaining matches if they are able to win all because Kotoko will still drop a lot of points on the way."

"I'll urge the playing body and the technical team not to give up after that painful defeat to Kotoko. They must develop that mentality that it is not over until the final day of matches," Polo said.

He said "my experience and knowledge about football over the years has taught me that Hearts can still win the league if they psyche themselves for that agenda to go on an operation win 10 games."

According to him, the FA Cup was also an important trophy that can send them to Africa competitions.