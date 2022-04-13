Ghana: Carnage On Roads - MTTD Gets Tough On Highways ..as NSRA Launches Easter Stay Alive Campaign

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) yesterday launched a road safety campaign to sensitise the public on road safety during the Easter festivities.

Dubbed "Easter Stay Alive," the campaign, would among others involve the stationing of outreach teams at strategic points on highways and populating the roads with officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The campaign further provided an opportunity for the NRSA and other stakeholders in the transport sector to engage and educate transport operators on various road safety measures.

Launching it in Accra, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan SulemanaTampuli, said there was the urgent need for the stakeholders in the transport sector to regulate the operations of motorists in order to help reduce carnages on the roads.

Indiscipline behaviours exhibited by motor riders on roads, he said, have led to the loss of lives and irreparable damages to families.

He noted that the Ministry had taken cognisance of recent road carnages in the country and was in the process of rolling out various measures in partnership with relevant stakeholders to help address the problem.

MrTampuli advised drivers and motor riders to ensure discipline on the roads by adhering to road traffic regulations and safety practices instituted by the NRSA.

Board Chairman of the NRSA, Jeremaine Nkrumah, noted that, despite recent cases of fatal road accidents, Ghana was recording the lowest percentage of road carnages on the African continent.

However, he indicated that, there was the need for more education and strict adherence to safe driving practices to significantly reduce fatal road accidents in the country.

"I want to call on all motorists to join this campaign by strictly observing rules and regulations on our roads, especially, ahead of the Easter celebrations as many would be travelling to their hometowns to visit friends and families.

Desist from indiscipline acts on our roads such as overtaking, over speeding and drink driving as you drive commuters to various places during this festive month," Mr Nkrumah stated.

He further encouraged motorists to keep in mind the Stay Alive Campaign pledge as a way of reminding themselves of their responsibilities.

The Acting Director-General of the NRSA, David OsafoAdonteng bemoaned the increasing cases of road accidents over the past few months despite the numerous sensitisation programmes embarked on by his outfit.

He noted that a number of activities have been lined up to create awareness and also ensure that lives were protected ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The event had in attendance key stakeholders from the transport sector such as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department ( MTTD), Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)and COVID-19 National Trust Fund.