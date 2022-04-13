Ghana: Tsatsadu Hydro Generating Plant to Get 75 Additional Kilowats

The Tsatsadu Hydro Generating Station in Alavanyo Abehenease in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region will be expanded with an additional 75 Kilowatts (KWs) by August this year, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has disclosed.

This will put its total capacity to 120kws from its present 45 kws.

The move is also to enable the Authority to have a vibrant energy sector for national development.

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi said this Monday when he took management on a tour of the facility and to get first-hand information about how the system operates.

According to him, feasibility studies were ongoing with the technical team putting in place the necessary systems.

He explained that the current 45 kws was very insignificant, expressing the hope that when the expansion project completes, the immediate community would be a direct beneficiary from the power supply.

The CEO stated further that the technology built solely by the technical team of Bui Power Authority was the first of its kind in West Africa.

He said efforts were being made to work hand- in- hand with the Member of Parliament (MP), for Hohoe Mr Peter Amewu to construct a Centre of Excellence.

That, he said, would serve as an educational centre for tourists who might visit the facility to acquire knowledge about the place.

He said the government had made significant strides at finding sustainable solutions to our energy challenges, adding that these measures being put in place would further improve our energy challenges.

Mr Kofi Dzamesi expressed satisfaction with the level of expertise being executed on the project by the engineers.

He stated further that as companies and households expand, they required more reliable energy.

The first phase of the project was commissioned in November 2020 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The CEO and his entourage later paid a courtesy call on Togbegah Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief Alavanyo Traditional Area, where they interacted and discussed matters of mutual benefit.