Ghana: Driver, Mate Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing City Guard to Death

Kumasi — A trotro driver and his mate are in police grips in Kumasi after allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) city guard to death.

Thomas AmakyeYankey, deceased, was said to have had misunderstanding with the suspects over parking right,at the weekend.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the KMA, Henrietta AfiaKonadu-Aboagye, confirmed the death to the Ghanaian Times.

She said that information received by the police, indicated that the deceased, popularly known as 'Congo Soldier,' was said to have prevented the driver and his mate from loading at an unauthorised place,resulting in a misunderstanding.

MsKonadu-Aboagyeclaimed that in the process, the driver allegedly stabbed the city guard with a knife on the neck and stomach resulting in injuries.

The PRO was rushed to the Ahwiam Clinic, in Anloga, Kumasi, but was referred to the KomfoAnokye Teaching hospital where he died later.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahyiano, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the incident, saying the driver and his mate were in police custody, adding that investigation had begun into the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of KMA, led by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Pyne, had visited the family of the late city guard, to console them.