Ghanaians, Businesses Urged to Take Advantage of African Games in Accra

Ghanaians and businesses have been charged to take advantage of next year's African Games in Accra and position themselves to enjoy its full benefits.

The call was made by the Executive Chairman of the Accra 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr Kweku Ofosu-Asare, during a recent interview with the Times Sports in Accra.

"The tourism department, agencies and all the people coming in must prepare themselves reasonably well to take advantage of the historic Games. Indeed, even those selling water, groundnuts and every business-minded person must prepare to take advantage of the moment."

According to the astute former sports journalist, the Games will provide a grand opportunity to stimulate the economy, insisting that "the multiplier effect on the economy would be great if we position ourselves to take full advantage."

"We must also realise that if we prepare well, there will be Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in areas where the Games are taking place; for example in Borteyman, the property values there will go up - all these things are positive things that can affect our economy.

"If you go to the site (Borteyman) now, local employees have been engaged and these people will earn money and the effect on their families will have an enhancement in their income and in their standard of living," Dr Ofosu-Asare asserted.

The Accra 2023 LOC Executive Chairman encouraged the media to also cease the opportunity and make the most of the Games.

"For those in the media, I can tell you it's going to be a first-rate opportunity to carve out something unique. There are so many products you can come out with that would enhance your network. So many media colleagues from diverse media fraternities will come from different countries and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - our national broadcaster, for instance, can also take advantage to rebrand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There's a lot at stake and I pray that the New Times Corporation (NTC) too and the business world position themselves to take full gain of it."

Dr Ofosu-Asare regretted that Covid-19 had done a lot of damage to the economy, but stated it was the reason "I'm entreating all Ghanaians and those in business to place themselves well ahead of the Games."

Ghana is hosting the African Games for the first time since its inception in Congo Brazzaville in 1965.

The Games, which will be held in Accra, is tentatively fixed for August 4-19, 2023.