Ghana: Tennis - Acquah, Lawer Pair Are 'Accra City Doubles Kings'

The duo of Johnson Acquah and Roland Lawer have emerged the new 'kings' of the annual Accra City Doubles championships following an impressive performance in the finals on Monday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

As favourites ahead of the finals delayed by bad weather conditions, Acquah and Lawer combined effectively to defeat the pair of Reginald Okantey and Derrick Ominde in two straight sets of 6-2,6-2.

The championship also produced fireworks in the Men's Semi Professionals event which saw the pair of Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo defeat Andrews Adu-Appiah and Clement Alisi.

That game travelled three sets after the first two was shared 3-6, 6-1 with the winner going ahead to triumph 10-5.

In the Men 30-39 years, Ismaila Lamptey partnered Bernard Nii event Bortey to beat Nana K. Sam Awortwi and George Heckson 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

The Men's 40-49 event was won by Alfred Okang and Yaw Akotuah after defeating David Carreras and Laurent Piat 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 with the Men's 50-59 honours going to Godwin Ayindua and Michael Amoako Atta who beat George Mills and Philip Mensah 6-2, 6-1.

Isaac Kisseh and Ebo Mends succumbed to Nana Dadson and Charles Sagoe in a one-sided finals of the Men's 70 category.

Kate Coleman made a big return when she partnered the impressive Precious Nunana to defeat the pair of Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa 6-0, 4-6, 12-10 in an exciting Ladies up to 30 division.

Nunana claimed her second honour when she partnered Reto Dennis Wicki to account for Nana K. Sam-Awortwi and Faustina Tagoe with a 6-3, 7-6(1) verdict in the finals of the Mixed Doubles event.

The championship enjoyed support from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Volta River Authority (VRA), Quality Life Assurance, Soul Food Restaurant, AFA Television, St. Michael Fruits Juice Bar, Balay Sarassoro and Thomas Amoako.

Mr Peter Annan, a member of the organizing team commended the players for the performance and was hopeful the next event will be bigger and better.