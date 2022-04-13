Nigeria: Wema Bank Ranked Among Linkedin's Top 25 Workplaces

Wema Bank Plc, has been ranked among the 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies.

The LinkedIn Top Companies is a ranking of the 25 companies that are investing in their talents and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

Wema Bank, with an impressive track record in talent development and management, made the list by performing excellently on the seven assessment pillars used for the first annual ranking.

These were the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.

LinkedIn listed Wema Bank's Most Notable Skills as Banking, Banking Customer Service, Consumer Services, while its most common job titles were Relationship Manager, Service Associate, Customer Service Representative. The bank's largest job functions were Support, Finance and Sales.

In a statement explaining the assessment pillars, LinkedIn said, "Ability to advance tracks employee promotions within a company and when they move to a new company, based on standardized job titles. Skills growth looks at how employees across the company are gaining skills while employed at the company, using standardized LinkedIn skills. Company stability tracks attrition over the past year, as well as the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years.

"External opportunity looks at Recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signaling demand for workers from these companies. Company affinity, which seeks to measure how supportive a company's culture is, looks at connection volume on LinkedIn among employees, controlled for company size. Gender diversity measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries.

"Finally, educational background examines the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree to PhD levels, reflecting a commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals."