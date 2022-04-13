South Africa: Schedule for President Cyril Ramaphosa's Inspection of KwaZulu-Natal Flood Damage, 13 APR

13 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal today, Wednesday 13 April 2022, to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to this critical situation.

The President's programme commences approximately 09h30 with his arrival at Pinetown Civic Centre for a briefing by Premier Sihle Zikalala and officials on the situation in the province.

Following the briefing, the President will travel to the following areas to meet affected families and inspect damage to infrastructure:

Clermont (eThekwini Metropolitan Municipal Wards 22 and 29);

Lindelani (Ward 43);

Entuzuma (Ward 43);

Emawoti (Ward 53), and

Umzinyathi (Ward 03)

15h00: End of tour

