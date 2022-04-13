Ghana: NDPC Prepares 2021 APR

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has begun preparing the 2021 National Annual Performance Report (APR) in response to its mandate to monitor, evaluate and coordinate development policies, programmes and projects.

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament a Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP 2017-2024).

The programme, 'Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All', formed the basis for preparing a detailed Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF).

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are expected to prepare their medium-term development plans based on the MTNDPF.

The APRs track progress of the implementation of the MTNDPF towards agreed set of targets, identify key challenges and provide policy recommendations.

The 2021 APR will assess progress made in policies and strategies outlined in the Medium-term National Development Agenda 'An Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All', 2018-2021.

To ensure ownership of the 2021 APR, the NDPC held a virtual inception meeting on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with stakeholders, the Cross-Sectoral Planning Groups (CSPGs) as well as to MDAs, MMDAs, Civil Society Actors, the Private Sector, Policy Think Tanks, Research Institutions and Academia.

The 2021 APR is expected to provide detailed accomplishments for the 2021 implementation of the MTNDPF. The progress report will also proffer recommendations and suggestions to overcome bottlenecks in the CPESDP 2017-2024.