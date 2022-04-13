South Africa: Flooding Affects Schooling in KZN

More than 100 schools have been affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rains have battered the province, with the provincial Education Department having advised schools and parents on Tuesday to use their discretion on whether or not to send children to school on Wednesday.

"Due to inclement weather conditions, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal advises teachers, parents and care givers to use their discretion on whether or not to send their children to school..." the department said.

The department said it will monitor the weather patterns and give further advice in this regard.

The Provincial Executive Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday, where it received reports on disaster incidents. The report stated that over 140 schools were affected by flooding.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, who chaired the meeting, said the weather has affected the delivery of education, as several learners had to remain at home, as schools had to close because they were damaged or access was severely inhibited.

"In particular, 40 learners and 12 educators from Tholulwazi High in Molweni were trapped at school because the bridge they use to cross the river collapsed and the road was washed away by floods. The Grade 12 learners and educators teaching Grade 12 had remained behind for extra tuition on this day," the Premier said.

In light of this, he said a special meeting was held by the MECs of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Sipho Hlomuka; Education Kwazi Mshengu and Health Nomagugu Simelane, to discuss how the affected teachers and learners would be rescued.

It was resolved that a helicopter will be procured jointly by CoGTA, the Health, and Transport and Community Liaison Departments.

Zikalala said the province has, in the meantime, activated the seasonal contingency plans of sectors, the province, and municipalities to coordinate multi-sectoral response efforts.

"Coordination of efforts by all relevant stakeholders is underway, focusing on damage assessment, relief and response measures to address the immediate needs from existing arrangements and programmes within affected organs of State across the spheres," Zikalala said.