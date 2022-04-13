South Africa: President Assures KZN Flood Victims of Aid, Relief

13 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Ramaphosa has told the people of KwaZulu-Natal that government will intervene to help families affected by the floods.

The coastal province has been lashed by heavy rain, which, according to provincial authorities, has claimed at least 59 lives and left a trail of destruction impacting infrastructure, homes and businesses.

The President is expected to visit at least five communities in eThekwini to assess the damage and to offer support.

Speaking in isiZulu to the residents of Clermont in eThekweni Municipality, where he visited a family that has lost four children after a wall fell on their home during the floods, the President said government will provide aid and relief to those who have been affected.

"I wanted to visit this area to see what has occurred... and I can see that [following the floods] this area is in a very bad state. A great tragedy has befallen you, one that we have not seen in a long time. The most painful effect of these floods is that many lives have been lost, people's homes have been destroyed, streets, bridges and churches have been destroyed.

"We are here to see this for ourselves and to assess how government can intervene and where government can step in to help," he said.

President Ramaphosa passed his condolences to the bereaved families and committed government's support to them.

"You are not alone on this journey. We will walk with you. We will help you in all the ways that we can. We know that your hearts are broken because of what has happened but we are here to say that we are with you," he said.

