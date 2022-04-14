Rwanda: Police Host Musanze as League Returns

The national football league returns this weekend after the commemoration week in honour of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The big game of match day 23 will pit title hopeful Kiyovu against stubborn Gasogi United at Kigali stadium on Friday.

Francis Christian Haringingo's team leads the table with 50 points, two ahead of defending champions APR, who play Bugesera on April 17.

"We need to be ready from the start to the end of the game because we want to remain in contention for the league title. The players are ready," Haringingo vowed.

After decades of struggle and a near-relegation in 2016/17 season, the Green Baggies seem to have put their worst days behind them and are arguably the most in-form team in the league right now.

However they will face a Gasogi side which are in 11th position with 23 points and the club's chairman Charles Nkuriza Kakooza has made no secret of his wish to win the tie.

He recently vowed to dent the Mumena based club's charge to the league title by defeating Kiyovu.

Before the horrendous events of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kiyovu were the most successful football in the country with six league titles.

Elsewhere, Police will host Musanze while Rutsiro will take on Etoile de L'est as both clubs battle to avoid relegation.

Friday

Police vs Musanze

Gasogi vs Kiyovu

Rutsiro vs Etoile de L'est