Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara, REG Set for 2022 Africa Championship

Local volleyball league defending champions Gisagara and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will represent Rwanda in the men's African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia from May 5-18.

The continental club volleyball showpiece welcomes more than one team from each member country, but their participation sometimes depends on the willingness and resources they have in place to enable them to prepare.

Gertrude Kubwimana, technical director of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), confirmed to Times Sport that both Gisagara and REG have applied to join the competition.

Gisagara last appeared in the continental competition that was held in Cairo, in Egypt back in 2019 where they finished 11th in the process.

Tunisia is hosting the African Club Championships for the second time in a row having previously hosted last year's edition during which REG represented the country, alongside APR, with the former finishing ninth.

The same country will also host the CAVB Women's African Volleyball Club Championships from May 19 to June 1 in Tunis.