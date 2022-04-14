Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Amavubi Captain Niyonzima Calls for Unity

The national football team captain Haruna Niyonzima has called for love and unity in the country as a symbol to appreciate the work of the men and women who liberated the country in July 1994 from the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed more than one million lives.

The AS Kigali enforcer stressed that although more than a million lives were lost through the tragedy, the government has done a lot to help in unity and reconciliation and also bringing the perpetrators to face the law.

"We lost loved ones, friends and relatives but a lot has been done to foster unity and reconciliation. As youth, let love and unity be a reward for the liberators of Rwanda," Haruna posted on his social media platforms.

A week of mourning was concluded on Wednesday but commemoration activities will go on until July 4, when the country marks Liberation Day.

Football and sports as a whole was greatly affected with lots of players, administrators and coaches losing their lives in the Genocide.