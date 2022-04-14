Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Amavubi Captain Niyonzima Calls for Unity

14 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The national football team captain Haruna Niyonzima has called for love and unity in the country as a symbol to appreciate the work of the men and women who liberated the country in July 1994 from the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed more than one million lives.

The AS Kigali enforcer stressed that although more than a million lives were lost through the tragedy, the government has done a lot to help in unity and reconciliation and also bringing the perpetrators to face the law.

"We lost loved ones, friends and relatives but a lot has been done to foster unity and reconciliation. As youth, let love and unity be a reward for the liberators of Rwanda," Haruna posted on his social media platforms.

A week of mourning was concluded on Wednesday but commemoration activities will go on until July 4, when the country marks Liberation Day.

Football and sports as a whole was greatly affected with lots of players, administrators and coaches losing their lives in the Genocide.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X