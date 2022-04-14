Kenya: DP Ruto Urges Aspirants to Remain Peaceful During April 14's Party Primaries

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party leader Deputy President William Ruto has asked all aspirants participating in the party primaries on Thursday April 14, 2022, to do so peacefully.

Speaking from his official Karen office on Wednesday, DP Ruto also asked the aspirants to ensure their supporters do not engage in violent activities.

"I am asking all our aspirants across the country to participate in the primaries peacefully, and to make sure that their supporters are peaceful," DP stated.

At the same time the DP assured that the exercise will be free, fair and democratic, noting that everything has been put in place to ensure that it is successful.

"We have committed that the election will be free, fair and democratic, we expect the aspirants to cooperate with our officials and have their agents in place so as to deliver credible results," he said.

The party's Chairman National Election Board Anthony Mwaura said that eight million United Democratic Alliance (UDA) registered members are set to participate in the party's nomination exercise that has been dubbed a "mini-election".

Mwaura reported that the exercise will be conducted in 36 counties in 15, 000 polling stations across the country.

He said the voting exercise will begin at 6.00am and conclude at 5.00pm paving way for the vote counting exercise.

Party members will be voting for candidates in 981 electoral seats which are up for grabs.

According to Mwaura, 13 counties will nominate their Governor, while 18 counties will be identifying their Senate candidates.

28 counties will decide on their Woman Representative candidate and 138 constituencies will be going to the polls to decide their Members of Parliament.

834 wards will be deciding their nominees in the County Assemblies election.