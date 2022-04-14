Kenya: Fuel Crisis - Rubis CEO Jean Christian Deported Over Economic Sabotage

Nairobi — The government has cracked the whip on oil marketers accused of economic sabotage by exporting fuel meant for the local market.

The first on the firing line is Rubis Chief Executive Officer Jean Christian Bergeron who was deported to France.

"It is true the Rubis CEO Bergeron has been deported over economic sabotage," a source at the Interior Ministry told Capital FM News.

Kenya has experienced a major fuel shortage in the past two weeks, in what the government blamed on oil marketers who export fuel meant for the local market.

"The investigations and crackdown is on, you will see more action on these top officials in the oil industry," an official at the Energy Ministry said.