Nigeria: Digital Bank Umba Raises $15m, Plans to Expand Into Three New African Markets

13 April 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

There's no shortage of digital banks in Nigeria and, in general, in Africa. As the region continues to experience rapid growth in mobile usage and the corresponding growing young population, these fintechs think this is the right time to provide financial services to every market category, from the banked to the unbanked.

We've covered a host of these platforms in the past. Their overarching pitch is to provide financial services to the underserved market, so their customers essentially overlap. In the latest development, Umba, a digital banking platform operating in Lagos, Nigeria, has raised $15 million in Series A funding. The news comes almost two years since the fintech raised a seed round of $2 million.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

