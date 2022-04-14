Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Rayon Sports Pay Homage to Departed Souls

13 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Players and officials of Rayon Sports have paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The Blues were at the Ntarama Genocide Memorial Centre which was formerly a Catholic Church where 5000 people were massacred by Interahamwe militia on April 15, 1994.

"Members of our Technical bench led by Head Coach Jorge Paxiao observed a minute of silence and laid a wreath in honour of 1994 Genocide against Tutsi Ntarama Genocide Memorial Centre," a statement on the club's twitter account indicated.

Rayon Sports was one of the mostly affected teams during the genocide which started a few weeks after they knocked out Al Hila from a CAF Competition in Kigali.

Rayon lost a host of players including Longin Munyurangabo during the genocide that lasted 100 days.

