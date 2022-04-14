Nigeria: Govt Attributes Epileptic Power to Sabotage

The federal government has attributed the current epileptic power supply across the country to sabotage.

The minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, revealed this on Wednesday while answering questions from state house reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said several recent incidents, including fatal attacks and abduction of foreign workers working on various power projects, had stalled progress in achieving completion of some projects.

He added that other attacks on installations had led to major power cuts, stressing that the acts of sabotage had been robbing Nigeria of investors and developers.

The minister, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to join the federal government in combating the war against sabotage.

He said, "You can call it sabotage, because how can somebody go and pull down a 330 megawatt tower to cause this havoc to the whole country. What do you call that?"