Nigeria: I'm Most Qualified Aspirant, Nigeria Needs Me - Tinubu

14 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Speakers of the Houses of Assembly have unanimously expressed support for the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023.

They expressed their support at a forum organised on Wednesday by Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja themed, 'The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria's Democratic Journey'.

Fifteen serving HoA speakers from states governed by APC attended the consultative forum, which also had serving deputy speakers, serving legislators of states and all former members of the Conference of Speakers in attendance.

The frontline presidential aspirant and APC national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, was the special guest of honour at the event.

Attendees at the consultative forum unanimously expressed their support for Tinubu in his bid to get the party's nomination to contest for the presidency.

Tinubu, while speaking at the event, said Nigeria needs his competence as much as he needed Nigeria to achieve his presidential ambition.

He said none of those contesting the highest office with him is as qualified as he is, adding that he has the required experience to govern Nigeria and bring about the needed change.

The former Lagos governor said, "Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who also spoke at the event said the ability to transform vision and ideas into reality is the most important skill anyone preparing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year must possess.

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures chairman and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, in his response, described Tinubu as 'a great leader with character and sacrifice', noting that the former Lagos governor placed a high premium on the welfare of the party members and the citizens.

